TowneBank announces the promotion of Annette Osterbind to vice president. She is the branch manager of the TowneBank office in Innsbrook and has 39 years of experience. Osterbind is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and volunteers with the Innsbrook Foundation, Sacred Heart Center, and Safe Harbor.
Annette Osterbind
TowneBank announces the promotion of Annette Osterbind to vice president. She is the branch manager of the TowneBank office in Innsbrook and has 39 years of experience. Osterbind is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and volunteers with the Innsbrook Foundation, Sacred Heart Center, and Safe Harbor.