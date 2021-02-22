 Skip to main content
Annette Osterbind
TowneBank announces the promotion of Annette Osterbind to assistant vice president and branch manager at TowneBank's Innsbrook office. Osterbind is a graduate of the College of William & Mary and has 39 years of banking industry experience. She has held leadership roles at the Sacred Heart Center and Safe Harbor shelter.

