Anthony Schwartz

has joined Progressive Design as a Construction Manager. Schwartz was previously with AdvanSix.
MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new …
TowneBank welcomes Angie Collins as senior vice president, private banker. She is based at TowneBank's Chesterfield Financial Center. Collins …
FutureLaw welcomes Eileen Grlica to our team! Eileen brings over 25 years of Commercial Real Estate and Project Management experience to assis…
David Craig Landin has established the Landin Law Group, PLLC, whose primary office is located in Richmond, VA.