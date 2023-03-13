April Payne, MBA, LNHA, chief quality & regulatory affairs officer and executive director of VCAL of Virginia Health Care Association Virginia Center for Assisted Living, has been inducted into the Hall of Honor in the McKnight's Women of Distinction awards. The awards honor women who have made a significant impact on their organization and the long term care sector. Payne is among only 20 inductees nationwide.
April Payne, MBA, LNHA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Joyner Fine Properties is pleased to announce that Christine has joined the Westhampton Commons office.
has joined NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing firm in Richmond, as an Account Supervisor. A graduate of Virginia Tech, he will lead…
We would like to celebrate our Chief Operating Officer, Jesse Wysocki, on 5 years of service here at McShin. Jesse continues to be a living ex…
The Curtis Group, fundraising consultants to nonprofits, announced the promotion of Abby Weber to Vice President. As a Richmond resident, she …