TowneBank welcomes Arlen Penfield as vice president. He is a private banking officer located at TowneBank in Innsbrook. A graduate of Defiance College, Penfield has 18 years of industry experience. He is a Certified Financial Planner and member of the Financial Planning Association of Central Virginia.

