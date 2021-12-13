TowneBank welcomes Arlen Penfield as vice president. He is a private banking officer located at TowneBank in Innsbrook. A graduate of Defiance College, Penfield has 18 years of industry experience. He is a Certified Financial Planner and member of the Financial Planning Association of Central Virginia.
Arlen Penfield
