Arturo P. Saavedra, M.D., Ph.D., has joined Virginia Commonwealth University as the new dean of the School of Medicine and VCU Health System executive vice president for medical affairs. Previously, Dr. Saavedra was chair of the Department of Dermatology, and president and interim chief executive officer of University of Virginia Physicians Group. With extensive experience in academic medicine and administrative leadership, Dr. Saavedra's appointment is a significant addition to VCU's leadership team. His expertise will advance VCU's mission of innovation, collaboration and diversity by providing outstanding medical education, research, and patient care that improves the health and well-being of the communities it serves.