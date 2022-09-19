Ash Harris

joins the Science Museum of Virginia as COO. From zoos to museums to theme parks, Harris has 20+ years of guest-focused operations experience. At the Science Museum, he oversees facilities, guest services, special events, retail, technology and security. He will also oversee operations at the Science Museum's satellite location in Danville, and the in-development satellite location opening in Northern Virginia. The Stephen F. Austin State University alum will ensure these organizations provide the best possible environment for encouraging discovery and sparking curiosity.