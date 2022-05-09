TowneBank welcomes Barry Klohr as vice president, senior commercial portfolio manager at the TowneBank location on Iron Bridge Road. Klohr is a graduate of Towson University and received his MBA at Loyola University Maryland. He has 35 years of experience and holds a credit risk certification from the Risk Management Association.
Barry Klohr
Related to this story
Most Popular
SOAR365 is pleased to announce that Bill Slate is now Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will oversee bringing our Information T…