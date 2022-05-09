 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Barry Klohr

  • 0
Barry Klohr

TowneBank welcomes Barry Klohr as vice president, senior commercial portfolio manager at the TowneBank location on Iron Bridge Road. Klohr is a graduate of Towson University and received his MBA at Loyola University Maryland. He has 35 years of experience and holds a credit risk certification from the Risk Management Association.

0 Comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill Slate

Bill Slate

SOAR365 is pleased to announce that Bill Slate is now Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will oversee bringing our Information T…

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden argues deficit reduction will help reduce inflation as fed hikes interest rates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News