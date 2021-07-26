Barry N. Moore, President & CEO of the BBB serving Central Virginia, based in Glen Allen, announced his retirement this month from his position. He will be dedicating his future efforts toward business education, and for-profit and nonprofit boards support.

"The board of directors greatly appreciates Barry's dedicated service and leadership over the last four years. During his tenure, he did a great job raising the profile of the BBB across Central Virginia and leading us successfully through the hardships imposed by COVID-19. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, our bureau is poised for additional growth as the trusted marketplace for businesses and consumers in our region," said Richard Johnstone, Chairman of the BBB-CV Board of Directors.

The BBB-CV Board has appointed the bureau's CFO, Thomas A. Gelozin, to serve as interim CEO, while the Board undertakes a national search for Moore's successor.