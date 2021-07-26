Barry N. Moore, President & CEO of the BBB serving Central Virginia, based in Glen Allen, announced his retirement this month from his position. He will be dedicating his future efforts toward business education, and for-profit and nonprofit boards support.
"The board of directors greatly appreciates Barry's dedicated service and leadership over the last four years. During his tenure, he did a great job raising the profile of the BBB across Central Virginia and leading us successfully through the hardships imposed by COVID-19. As we begin to emerge from the pandemic, our bureau is poised for additional growth as the trusted marketplace for businesses and consumers in our region," said Richard Johnstone, Chairman of the BBB-CV Board of Directors.
The BBB-CV Board has appointed the bureau's CFO, Thomas A. Gelozin, to serve as interim CEO, while the Board undertakes a national search for Moore's successor.
Moore has had a distinguished career. He served the nation as a Marine Corps public affairs director (including twice for Quantico) and also as a combat engineer officer, a businessman specializing in brand marketing and crisis management, an education leader at both Virginia Tech and Liberty University, and the past four years as BBB serving Central Virginia's president. His family roots in Virginia goes back centuries and his own lifelong support of all things "Virginia" is well known.
With his congenial personality, Barry never met a "stranger." His business and public service connections, and his passion for all things business-growth related, is well known across the Commonwealth. His dedication to mentoring his colleagues and employees throughout his career set a high leadership standard.
Barry and his wife, Soledad, are the proud parents of three successful children and eight grandchildren.
Better Business Bureau: Serving Central Virginia since 1954.
BBB serving Central Virginia, 100 EastShore Drive, Suite 100, Glen Allen, VA 23059, 804-648-0016