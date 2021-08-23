Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Addeo as an Analyst in the firm's Richmond headquarters. Ben graduated cum laude from the University of Richmond Robins School of Business where he received a B.S. in Business Administration with concentrations in Finance and Economics.
Ben Addeo
