Ben Bryles

Marriott & Co., a middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of Ben Bryles as an Analyst in the firm's Richmond headquarters. Ben graduated from Washington and Lee University where he received a B.S. in Business Administration from the Williams School of Commerce and a B.A. in Geology from the College.

