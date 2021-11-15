 Skip to main content
Bill Randall, PE
Bill Randall joined Draper Aden Associates as a Project Manager. With over 30 years' experience, he will assist clients with water and wastewater system design, analysis, planning, development, and plant operation. He most recently served as Assistant Manager of Wastewater Plants for Chesterfield County.

