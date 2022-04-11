SOAR365 is pleased to announce that Bill Slate is now Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He will oversee bringing our Information Technology platform to a "best-in-class" status. SOAR365 is a Richmond area non-profit organization that provides programs and services for individuals with disabilities. Visit soar365.org.
