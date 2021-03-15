Bobby Kirwin, REALTOR

Motleys Real Estate is proud to welcome Bobby Kirwin. As a lifelong Richmond native, Bobby brings a wealth of local knowledge and personal contacts to the firm. His commitment to doing what is right for his buyers and sellers is his strong suit, and he strives to provide high-quality, personalized service to each and every person he works with. Bobby covers the entire spectrum of real estate, from luxury home sales to assisting distressed property owners in maximizing their profits. One of his specialties is helping clients sell property in an accelerated sale format, by creating competition among buyers which yields the greatest return with no long-term listing requirements. Whether you are a buyer or a seller, call Bobby for a free consultation to learn more about his creative approach to selling real estate!