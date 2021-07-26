 Skip to main content
Brian D. Anderson
Brian D. Anderson

Brian D. Anderson

Brian D. Anderson

President & CEO, ChamberRVA has been elected to serve on the board of directors for ACCE, the Association of Chamber of Commerce Executives, an Alexandria, Va.-based association of more than 9,000 professionals who work for and with more than 1,600 chambers of commerce. Brian Anderson also was part of the most recent class of sixteen chamber professionals to earn the Certified Chamber Executive designation in 2021. The CCE designation is recognized as the highest, and most elite, professional designation in the chamber of commerce profession.

