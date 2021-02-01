Brian Fitch

Assistant Engineer EMC Mechanical Services Healthcare Division.
EMC Mechanical Healthcare Division EMC Mechanical Services has developed a Healthcare Division to focus on training and skill development to keep patient safety at the forefront. Having worked in the Healthcare Market for many years, EMC has developed a focused group of employees with the knowledge and the skill set to work in an active hospital. As the market continues to change, EMC Mechanical Services Healthcare Division will continue to provide quality service for the healthcare industry.