SouthState Bank is pleased to welcome Brian Kinnear as SVP, Commercial Real Estate Banker in its downtown Richmond office at One James Center, 901 East Cary Street, Suite 210.

Brian brings more than 17 years of banking experience, including considerable commercial real estate lending expertise gained during his tenure at M&T Bank and People's United Bank in major markets in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast regions.

A Baltimore native, he holds a Business & Economics dual major from McDaniel College and an MBA from Loyola University.

Brian will focus on cultivating relationships and serving the banking needs of the commercial real estate development community across Virginia.

SouthState is one of the leading regional banks in the Southeast - serving more than one million customers in Florida, Alabama, Georgia, the Carolinas and Virginia.