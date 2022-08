Pam Leonard, CPA has been promoted to principal with Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, P.C. Brian Minor, CPA has been promoted to principal with Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, P.C. Harris, Hardy & Johnstone, P.C. We are a team of trusted financial advisors located in Richmond, Virginia. With over 40 years of knowledge and expertise in the financial industry, we are confident in our ability to provide guidance and innovative solutions to help our clients conquer their financial goals.