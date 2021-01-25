Brian Mosier

The Board of Directors of the Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Electric Cooperatives has selected Brian S. Mosier as the association's next president and CEO, effective April 1. Mosier will succeed Richard G. Johnstone Jr., who is retiring after a 36-year career with the association, the last 22 as general manager and then president and CEO. Mosier has been with VMDAEC since 2013, first as vice president of government affairs and later as vice president of member and government relations. He was promoted to chief operating officer in 2019. His 25-year career with electric cooperatives began in 1995 with Union Power Cooperative in North Carolina, where he managed the cooperative's for-profit subsidiary. In 2004, he joined Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative in Chase City, Va. as vice president of business development. A native of Wilmington, Del., Mosier is a 1989 graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte, where was a member of the university's varsity soccer team. He and his wife, Mary, have three children. "I am humbled and excited by this opportunity," Mosier said. "We have a great employee team in place, a supportive board, strong member systems, and all of the ingredients to continue providing outstanding service to the electric cooperatives in our region."