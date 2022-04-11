 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brian O'Neal

Brian O'Neal

Vice President, Manager of Supervision Davenport & Company LLC has announced that Brian O'Neal has joined the firm as its new Manager of Supervision and will lead the firm's Central Supervision Unit. Prior to joining Davenport, Brian worked for 15 years in the Centralized Supervision Group at Truist Investment Services (SunTrust), including the last nine years in a leadership role. He has worked in the securities industry since 1999, including stints at First Clearing Corporation and Wachovia Securities Financial Network. He attended Randolph-Macon College and currently resides in Glen Allen, Virginia. For more information, visit www.investdavenport.com.

