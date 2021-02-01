 Skip to main content
Brian Pulsifer, PE
HG Design Studio, a creative civil engineering and landscape architecture firm, announces the addition of Brian Pulsifer, PE, as Assistant Director of Business Development. Brian will be responsible for the design firm's client expansion, service and growth and will provide conceptual engineering for projects in their early phase.

