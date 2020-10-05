 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brooke Taylor
0 comments

Brooke Taylor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Brooke Taylor

The Law Firm of Reinhardt| Harper|Davis is pleased to announce that Brooke Taylor has joined the firm as a new Associate Attorney. She will be handling workers' compensation cases for injured workers' throughout the Commonwealth of VA. Reinhardt Harper Davis PLC has offices in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville & NOVA.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D.
On the Move

Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia…

Lindsey Johnson
On the Move

Lindsey Johnson

Lindsey Johnson with Riverstone Wealth Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently comp…

Danny Avula, M.D.
On the Move

Danny Avula, M.D.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia…

Richard Wintsch
On the Move

Richard Wintsch

Executive Director of Startup Virginia appointed as Chair, Board of Trustees for St. Joseph's Villa. Learn more at www.NeverStopBelieving.org

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News