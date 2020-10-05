The Law Firm of Reinhardt| Harper|Davis is pleased to announce that Brooke Taylor has joined the firm as a new Associate Attorney. She will be handling workers' compensation cases for injured workers' throughout the Commonwealth of VA. Reinhardt Harper Davis PLC has offices in Richmond, Fredericksburg, Charlottesville & NOVA.
