The Board of Directors of VCU Investment Management Company or "VCIMCO" has appointed Bruce MacDonald to the role of Chief Investment Officer effective July 1, 2022. Nancy C Everett currently holds the titles of CIO and CEO and will remain as the CEO. MacDonald has been with VCIMCO since its inception in 2015 and is currently the Deputy Chief Investment Officer. Prior to joining VCIMCO he was the founder and CIO at two independent investment companies, Crayna Capital and Simple Alternatives. He was a Director at UVA Investment Management Company and worked for several years at Putnam Investments in various management positions. Bruce has a degree in religion from Wesleyan University and an M.B.A. from Columbia University. VCU Investment Management Company is a nonprofit organization incorporated under Virginia law within the meaning of Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS Code of 1986. VCIMCO provides investment management and related services to the Rector and the Board of Visitors of Virginia Commonwealth University, VCU Health, and/or to other affiliated entities operating in support of its mission.