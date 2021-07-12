Virginia Asset Group, Inc., a regional investment firm headquartered in Virginia Beach, is pleased to announce Bruce McCook, AAMS® has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Infinex Investments, Inc. Financial Advisor. Bruce will be working out of the Richmond office located at 8821 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294. Virginia Asset Group has been expanding over the last year and Bruce is helping to further enhance the team in the Richmond region.
Bruce comes to Virginia Asset Group with 35 years as a financial advisor in the local market.
Darin M. Ely, President of Virginia Asset Group, stated "Virginia Asset Group is excited to announce Bruce has joined the Virginia Asset Group family. His extensive experience makes him an excellent addition to the team."
Bruce may be reached at 804-758-2841 or via email at bmmcook@virginiaassetgroup.com
