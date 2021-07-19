Virginia Asset Group, Inc., a regional investment firm headquartered in Virginia Beach, is pleased to announce Bruce McCook, AAMS® has joined the firm as Senior Vice President and Infinex Investments, Inc. Financial Advisor. Bruce will be working out of the Richmond office located at 8821 W. Broad Street, Richmond, VA 23294. Virginia Asset Group has been expanding over the last year and Bruce is helping to further enhance the team in the Richmond region.