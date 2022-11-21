 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
C.D. Anthony Herndon, MD

Dr. Tony Herndon has been promoted to lead surgeon-in-chief for Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU. Dr. Herndon directs all pediatric surgical services on the downtown VCU Medical Center campus, as well as at ambulatory surgery centers throughout the community, including the Short Pump Pavilion and Brook Road Pavilion. Dr. Herndon joined CHoR in 2016 as chief of urology and co-surgeon-in-chief. He was integral in helping CHoR earn Level 1 Children's Surgery Center verification from the American College of Surgeons and his leadership will be key to opening additional operating rooms in the new Children's Tower for inpatient, emergency and trauma care this spring. Learn more at chrichmond.org

