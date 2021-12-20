 Skip to main content
C. Richard Davis, Esq.
C. Richard Davis, Esq.

Dick Davis, Richmond attorney and principal of Tax Counsel, Ltd., has been named by U.S. News and World Report Best Lawyers as 2021 Richmond Lawyer of the Year for Litigation and Controversy - Tax.

