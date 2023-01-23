 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caitlin McBride

Caitlin McBride

has been named Senior Brand Ambassador for Commonwealth Commercial Partners (CCP), a leading commercial real estate firm headquartered in Richmond. Most recently, she had been the Business Development Manager for CCP's sister company Dominion Construction Partners (DCP). In her newly expanded role on the CCP marketing team, Caitlin will continue to represent DCP along with representing CCP's full suite of commercial real estate services. In addition, she will represent CCP's sales, leasing, property and asset management teams. Learn more at commonwealthcommercial.com.

