Spinnaker Consulting Group is a Richmond-based management consultancy that helps Fortune 500s navigate complex challenges.
Spinnaker Consulting Group leverages its team's real-world expertise in Business Analytics & Data Management, Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management and Critical Initiative Delivery to solve complex challenges. The organization is excited to announce the rounding out of its senior leadership team, adding Cara Williams to lead the Regulatory Compliance & Risk Management practice area.
Cara Williams is Spinnaker’s first Regulatory Compliance and Risk Management principal. In addition to leading engagement teams and growing the business, Cara is responsible for staying abreast of banking and financial services industry news, emerging risks, and best practices. Previously, Cara served in several risk and control leadership roles for Wells Fargo, and before that, as a Chief Compliance Officer for IBM’s Global Business Services financial services sector.
Spinnaker Consulting Group, 8000 Franklin Farms Drive, Richmond, VA 23229, 804.510.0768