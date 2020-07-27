Mitchell Wiggins - Our full service accounting firm delivers client centered services and guidance to nonprofit organizations and closely held businesses in a variety of industries.
We are pleased to announce the promotion of Carman Faison, CPA to Partner. “We welcome Carman to the expanded Partner team. She is a tremendous asset to our clients and we look forward to her contribution as a Partner,” said Jeff Love, CPA, Managing Partner. Carman offers an in-depth level of service to a variety of industries and clients.
We offer additional Congratulations to Josh Morrison, CPA, Senior Mangager; Laura Ingles, CPA, Supervisor; Cody Johnson, CPA, Supervisor; Kelly Bumgarner, CPA, Senior Staff Accountant and Sarah Baldwin, CPA, Senior Staff Accountant on their recent promotions.
We are pleased to announce the hiring of Natalie Rees, Staff Accountant in the Petersburg, Virginia office location.
