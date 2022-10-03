joins Kahler Slater's Healthcare Team as Project Leader and Planner. Her background includes master planning, facility evaluation, programming, planning, design, and project management. She brings leadership to our team as we design healthcare environments throughout Virginia and the US.
Carolyn Entzminger, AIA, LEED AP
