Carolyn Kelley

We are excited to welcome Carolyn into the BHGRE Base Camp family!
Brown hired to lead Virginia Farm Bureau Mutual Insurance Companies
NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency with offices in Richmond and Roanoke, is growing its team in Richmond. "Our internal oper…
Logan Brunette joins Perkins Law, PLLC as a summer associate. She is currently a student at University of Richmond School of Law.
Donald Breckenridge - REALTOR
Chesapeake Financial Shares, holding company for Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Wealth Management, has announced the election of Dee Ann Remo …
Jemma Bliss has joined Liz Moore & Associates.
Andy Reinhardt, Partner at Reinhardt Harper Davis, PLC was inducted into the Virginia Lawyers Weekly Hall of Fame. The Virginia Lawyers Weekly…
Vincent Guimont-Hebert was appointed Sustainability Manager for North America by Transurban.
