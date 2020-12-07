MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new Imaging Center. In her position Redenz will work as a liaison between the Surgery Centers, the Diagnostic Centers, and the physician practices. Learn more at www.MEDARVA.com.
Cassidy Redenz
