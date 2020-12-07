 Skip to main content
Cassidy Redenz
Cassidy Redenz

Cassidy Redenz

MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Cassidy Redenz as the Director of Business Development and Physician Network for its two Surgery Centers and new Imaging Center. In her position Redenz will work as a liaison between the Surgery Centers, the Diagnostic Centers, and the physician practices. Learn more at www.MEDARVA.com.

