ADVISORY BOARD: John Foley, Recharged; Karla Goings, Kroger; Amy Mulkey, Balance Behavioral Health. BOYS & GIRLS CLUB ADVISORY COUNCIL: Tishaun Dennis, USI Insurance Services; Doug Hilemn, Hilemn Construction Inc.; Charles Patterson, Patterson Technologies LLC.
Central Virginia Area Command 2023 New Advisory Members.
