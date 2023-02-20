Capital One Altria Group YMCA of Greater Richmond YMCA of Greater Richmond is pleased to announce changes to its Association Board of Directors. Current members, Chris Shockley, President and CEO at Virginia Credit Union, will serve as Board Chair Elect and John Lancaster, Co-President and CFO at Weinstein Properties, will serve as Board Treasurer. New members of the Board of Directors include Todd Cassidy, Managing Vice President, Technology Capital One, and Charlie Whitaker, Senior VP, Chief Human Resources Officer and Chief Compliance Officer with the Altria Group. They will serve a 3-year term on the 40-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the YMCA in providing resources and support to strengthen the Greater Richmond community. "I am very excited and appreciative that Todd and Charlie have agreed to serve on our board," said Krissy Gathright, Chair of the Board for the YMCA of Greater Richmond. "I am confident that their extensive knowledge and experience will further enhance our leadership as we live the Y mission ofstrengthening our community."