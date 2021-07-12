Chester Sharps, MD, MBA has joined Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as a full-time faculty member, seeing patients at the Fredericksburg, Colonial Heights, Williamsburg and Tappahannock locations. A pediatric orthopaedist for more than 30 years, he offers special expertise in scoliosis, osteogenesis imperfecta, sports injuries and orthopaedic trauma.

Dr. Sharps is admired and respected by families and pediatricians across Virginia, and well-known for his expert confidence and compassionate bedside manner. He also is an active member of the community, serving as medical director of World Pediatric Project's Caribbean Scoliosis Program, president of the Board of Directors for the Special Olympics of Virginia, as well as a member of more than a dozen professional medical associations. He has published scholarly articles and presented hundreds of professional education sessions, primarily on the topics of scoliosis and cerebral palsy, among others.