Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cosby to Senior Vice President of Power Supply effective March 2.

Since joining ODEC in 2018, Cosby has served as Director of Asset Management focusing on ODEC's jointly owned generation assets and as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs focusing on ODEC's interactions with FERC and PJM. Prior to joining ODEC, Cosby served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility in the utility industry including positions at Dominion Energy, General Electric and Alstom Power.

Prior to his utility career, Chris spent 10 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy as an officer and pilot flying the P-3 Orion. During this time, he deployed throughout Western Europe, South America, Iceland and Puerto Rico.