 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chris Cosby
0 Comments

Chris Cosby

  • 0
Chris Cosby

Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Chris Cosby to Senior Vice President of Power Supply effective March 2.

Since joining ODEC in 2018, Cosby has served as Director of Asset Management focusing on ODEC's jointly owned generation assets and as Vice President of Regulatory Affairs focusing on ODEC's interactions with FERC and PJM. Prior to joining ODEC, Cosby served in numerous positions of increasing responsibility in the utility industry including positions at Dominion Energy, General Electric and Alstom Power.

Prior to his utility career, Chris spent 10 years on active duty in the U.S. Navy as an officer and pilot flying the P-3 Orion. During this time, he deployed throughout Western Europe, South America, Iceland and Puerto Rico.

Chris holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the U.S. Naval Academy. A Virginia native, Chris is married; the father of two sons and a daughter and enjoys spending time with his family hiking, boating, or taking weekend trips in Virginia.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Face your financial anxiety by reframing your relationship to money

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jon Coon
On the Move

Jon Coon

Waco, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Jonathan R. Coon to Vice President of Waco, Inc. Jon joined the company in 2012 and formerly …

Gary Drake
On the Move

Gary Drake

Waco, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Gary W. Drake to Vice President of Waco, Inc. Gary joined the company in 2014. Gary formerly …

Annette Osterbind
On the Move

Annette Osterbind

TowneBank announces the promotion of Annette Osterbind to vice president. She is the branch manager of the TowneBank office in Innsbrook and h…

Jonathan Weiler
On the Move

Jonathan Weiler

TowneBank welcomes Jonathan Weiler as vice president. He has 11 years of experience and is a senior real estate portfolio manager at the Towne…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News