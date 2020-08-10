First Bank & Trust Company, a diversified financial services firm with assets of $2.3 billion, today announced that Christopher T. Henry has met the eligibility requirements to earn the Certified Trust and Fiduciary Advisor (CTFA) designation. In order to earn the CTFA designation, candidates must meet a combination of wealth management experience and certification requirements as well as pass the CTFA exam administered by the American Bankers Association. The ABA defines specific experience requirements as, "client interaction, whether direct or indirect, in the furtherance of delivering fiduciary services relating to trusts, estates, IRAs, qualified retirement plans, custody and individual asset management accounts". Christopher Henry has 13 years of experience as a wealth management advisor in financial planning. At First Bank & Trust Company, he will manage a portfolio of trust and brokerage assets exceeding $400 million and a team of ten advisors across the Bank's footprint throughout Virginia and Tennessee. Henry's team specializes in asset management, financial planning, and trust and estate administration. Chris Henry may be reached at 540-480-7677 or chenry@firstbank.com
