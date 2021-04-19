Chris Lane

As Blue Ridge Bank, N.A.'s Richmond Metro Market President (SVP), Layne will lead the RVA Commercial Lending team and will assist in building out the bank's Commercial Lending team throughout the Richmond market. Layne recently served as a Commercial Banker at First Citizens Bank and has previously worked in the business and commercial banking units at Wells Fargo, Sonabank (formerly EVB), and BB&T. Blue Ridge Bank provides retail and commercial bank ing, payroll, insurance, card payments, wholesale and retail mortgage lending, and government.