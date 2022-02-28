YMCA of Greater Richmond is pleased to announce new leadership to its Association Board of Directors. Krissy Gathright will serve as Chair and Chris Shockley will serve as Treasurer/Chair-elect. New members of the Board of Directors are: Alex Cecil, Managing Director and Chief Compliance Officer at Markel Corporation; Diana Cantor, Partner, Alternative Investment Management, LLC.; Lane Hopkins, Managing Director and Chief Talent Officer at Harris Williams; Donna Johnson, Associate VP and Associate Chief Nursing Officer at Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU; Peter Mahoney, Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel at Truist Financial Corporation; and, Pam Royal, President of Royal Dermatology. They will serve a 3-year term on the 41-member board, which sets strategic direction and policy to guide the YMCA of Greater Richmond in providing the resources and support to strengthen the Greater Richmond community.