Chris Snyder, MD

joins Children's Hospital of Richmond at VCU as chief of pediatric cardiology. Dr. Snyder brings 22 years of pediatric cardiology, electrophysiology and clinical leadership expertise to CHoR with a focus on providing accessible, compassionate, safe and cost-effective care. His vision to grow pediatric heart care in Richmond will build upon CHoR's new congenital heart surgery partnership with UVA Children's, ensuring all families can receive the care they need while remaining as close to home as possible. Dr. Snyder trained at Texas Children's Hospital and serves as a voice for the American Academy of Pediatrics in cardiology. He's also active in clinical research, with recent involvement in developing the AAP's guidelines for COVID-19 and MIS-C treatment as they relate to children. He is actively involved in planning CHoR's new children's tower set to open in spring 2023, including a pediatric catheterization and electrophysiology lab and cardiology operating room with teams solely dedicated to kids. Learn more at chrichmond.org.