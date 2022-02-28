Hoffman & Associates is pleased to announce its new Vice President of Acquisitions Christopher Fong, who will lead acquisition and pre-development in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, focusing on new pursuits, project conceptualization, entitlements, joint-venture structuring and capitalization. For more information, visit hoffman-dev.com.
Christopher Fong
