Christopher Fong

Hoffman & Associates is pleased to announce its new Vice President of Acquisitions Christopher Fong, who will lead acquisition and pre-development in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeast, focusing on new pursuits, project conceptualization, entitlements, joint-venture structuring and capitalization. For more information, visit hoffman-dev.com.

