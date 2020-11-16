Southern Trust Mortgage is pleased to announce the promotion of Ciera Wrenn to Team Leader for our Central Virginia Region. Ciera has been with Southern Trust for just over one year as Production Support Specialist where she has proven herself to be a true asset to both the sales and operations platforms. Ciera's background expands over 10 years in the banking and mortgage industry, where she has held multiple roles, including her previous position as Operations Manager at Towne First Mortgage. She has also held positions as Asst. Bank Manager and Sr. Financial Advisor. We are thrilled to have Ciera's move into this much deserved position as Team Leader. Congratulations! Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Lender - NMLS 2921.
Ciera Wrenn
Related to this story
Most Popular
Lauren Gerardi has joined Liz Moore & Associates.
Stuart Hubbard - Broker/Realtor
The MEDARVA Low Vision Center is pleased to announce Jamie Pucci, O.D. as its new Director. In her position, Dr. Pucci will lead the Center's …
Mike Young has joined Liz Moore & Associates.
MEDARVA Healthcare has hired Kara Sigmon as the Director of Radiology for the organization's new MEDARVA Imaging Center. In her position, Sigm…
The TowneBank Board of Directors has appointed Elizabeth "Libby" Robertson as the chair of the TowneBank Richmond Board of Directors. She has …