Southern Trust Mortgage is pleased to announce the promotion of Ciera Wrenn to Team Leader for our Central Virginia Region. Ciera has been with Southern Trust for just over one year as Production Support Specialist where she has proven herself to be a true asset to both the sales and operations platforms. Ciera's background expands over 10 years in the banking and mortgage industry, where she has held multiple roles, including her previous position as Operations Manager at Towne First Mortgage. She has also held positions as Asst. Bank Manager and Sr. Financial Advisor. We are thrilled to have Ciera's move into this much deserved position as Team Leader. Congratulations! Southern Trust Mortgage, LLC is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Lender - NMLS 2921.