Dunlap Law PLC is pleased to announce that Claire Guthrie Gastañaga has joined the firm as a partner. A respected legal advocate who served as Executive Director of the ACLU of Virginia, Inc., and the ACLU Foundation of Virginia, Inc. from 2012-2021, Gastañaga will advise clients in the non-profit and small business sectors on governance, certification, and employment law issues. Highlights of Gastañaga's exemplary career include serving as the first woman Chief Deputy Attorney General for the Commonwealth of Virginia and serving as Chief of Staff and Special Counsel for the Speaker of the House/Virginia House of Delegates. In 2019, Virginia Lawyer's Weekly named her a Leader in the Law. In 2016, she received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Corporation for National and Community Service and Office of the President of the United States. Also, Dunlap Law has hired attorney Anna Flewelling. She will focus on helping business owners with employment and labor law issues. Learn more at dunlaplawplc.com.