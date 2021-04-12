Craig B. Davis was inducted as the President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association on March 27, 2021. Craig is a partner in the firm of Reinhardt Harper Davis, PLC.
Craig Davis
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dina Rommel - REALTOR
Frederick "Fred" G. Fram, CFP® - Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer
Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, announced on January 28, 2021 that John Dwyer, the Community's President and CEO, will retire effective July 3…
Richard G. Johnstone Jr. recently concluded his 36-year career with the Glen Allen-based Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Elec…
Atlantic Union Bank is excited to welcome Keith A. Hoelzer as Head of Business Banking. He brings his 32 years of financial services experienc…
Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia (HOME of VA) announces Marianne McGhee, CFRE, with Reynolds Community College, as HOME of VA Boar…
Michael N. Herring - Partner, McGuireWoods