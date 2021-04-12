 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Craig Davis
0 comments

Craig Davis

  • 0
Craig Davis

Craig B. Davis was inducted as the President of the Virginia Trial Lawyers Association on March 27, 2021. Craig is a partner in the firm of Reinhardt Harper Davis, PLC.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Maximizing credit card rewards for big purchases

Related to this story

Most Popular

John Dwyer
On the Move

John Dwyer

Covenant Woods, Mechanicsville, announced on January 28, 2021 that John Dwyer, the Community's President and CEO, will retire effective July 3…

Richard G. Johnstone Jr.
On the Move

Richard G. Johnstone Jr.

Richard G. Johnstone Jr. recently concluded his 36-year career with the Glen Allen-based Virginia, Maryland & Delaware Association of Elec…

Keith Hoelzer
On the Move

Keith Hoelzer

Atlantic Union Bank is excited to welcome Keith A. Hoelzer as Head of Business Banking. He brings his 32 years of financial services experienc…

Marianne McGhee, CFRE
On the Move

Marianne McGhee, CFRE

Housing Opportunities Made Equal of Virginia (HOME of VA) announces Marianne McGhee, CFRE, with Reynolds Community College, as HOME of VA Boar…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News