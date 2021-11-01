 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dana Wilson
0 Comments

Dana Wilson

  • 0
Dana Wilson

SOAR365 is pleased to welcome Dana Wilson as the Director of Major Gifts. Dana develops relationships with donors and leads planned giving at SOAR365.

SOAR365 is a Richmond area non-profit organization providing programs and services for individuals with disabilities. Created in 1954 by area families who were determined to find a better way of caring for their loved ones with disabilities, today SOAR365 employs more than 250 individuals, including approximately 100 who have a disability. Visit soar365.org for information.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

G20 leaders endorse global minimum tax deal

Related to this story

Most Popular

Michael Kerr
On the Move

Michael Kerr

ACIMA Private Wealth is pleased to welcome Mike Kerr as Senior Wealth Advisor. Prior to joining ACIMA he was CEO of the Trustees of the Funds …

Hallie Catron
On the Move

Hallie Catron

Hallie Catron joined NDP, a full-service advertising and marketing agency headquartered in Richmond, as a Junior Designer on the agency's crea…

Katherine Sheffield
On the Move

Katherine Sheffield

Katherine Sheffield has joined Reed Smith's Richmond office as an associate in the Global Commercial Disputes practice group. She is now activ…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News