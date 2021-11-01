SOAR365 is pleased to welcome Dana Wilson as the Director of Major Gifts. Dana develops relationships with donors and leads planned giving at SOAR365.

SOAR365 is a Richmond area non-profit organization providing programs and services for individuals with disabilities. Created in 1954 by area families who were determined to find a better way of caring for their loved ones with disabilities, today SOAR365 employs more than 250 individuals, including approximately 100 who have a disability. Visit soar365.org for information.