The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia, has elected a new board member from the Richmond area.
Danny Avula, M.D., is director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments.
Other new board members include Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D., with the University of Richmond, Mike Chinn with Endicott Growth Equity Partners in Charlottesville, Bryan Hill with Fairfax County government and Xavier Richardson with Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg.