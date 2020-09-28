 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Danny Avula, M.D.
0 comments

Danny Avula, M.D.

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Avula, M.D.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia, has elected a new board member from the Richmond area.

Danny Avula, M.D., is director of the Richmond City and Henrico County Health Departments.

Other new board members include Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D., with the University of Richmond, Mike Chinn with Endicott Growth Equity Partners in Charlottesville, Bryan Hill with Fairfax County government and Xavier Richardson with Mary Washington Healthcare in Fredericksburg.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D.
On the Move

Jamelle S. Wilson, Ed.D.

The Virginia Early Childhood Foundation, a statewide entity to create transformative early childhood care and education solutions for Virginia…

Lindsey Johnson
On the Move

Lindsey Johnson

Lindsey Johnson with Riverstone Wealth Advisory Group, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, recently comp…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News