Danny Bonifas Feb 7, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Danny Bonifas is now Director of Sports & Events at Richmond Region Tourism. 0 Comments Watch Now: Related Video Shaun White Returns to Winter Olympics Money matters: Installing financial wisdom to children Money matters: Installing financial wisdom to children Forms of income that are taxed by the IRS Forms of income that are taxed by the IRS Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins AP Omicron Has Developed a 'Sister Virus': Johns Hopkins Related to this story Most Popular On the Move Tyler Sinsabaugh Jan 24, 2022 ColonialWebb is pleased to announce the promotion of Tyler Sinsabaugh to Vice President, Talent. Tyler joined ColonialWebb in 2011 as the Corp… On the Move Gary Drake Jan 17, 2022 Waco, Inc. is proud to announce the promotion of Gary W. Drake to Vice President of Waco, Inc. Gary joined the company in 2014. Gary formerly …