Daphne Martin, CPA - Investment Associate
Davenport & Company LLC is pleased to announce that Daphne Martin has joined the firm as an Investment Associate and will be working with the Martin, Davis & Thompson Financial Consulting group. Prior to her new role, she spent 10 years as President & CEO of Junior Achievement of Central Virginia, a nonprofit dedicated to inspiring and preparing young people to succeed in a global economy.
Daphne received her undergraduate degree from Old Dominion University and a graduate degree from Virginia Commonwealth University and holds Series 7 and 66 registrations with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).