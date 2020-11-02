Kaufman & Canoles, P.C. is pleased to announce that Darden Copeland has joined the firm as an Associate in the Norfolk office.

Mr. Copeland is a member of the Commercial and Intellectual Property practice groups. He received his B.A. from Hampden-Sydney College and his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Richmond School of Law.

Kaufman & Canoles' Commercial practice group is the cornerstone of the firm. Integrated with other important specialty areas such as securities, environmental, real estate finance, tax, and labor and employment, the team assists clients with a variety of needs for their business.

The Intellectual Property practice group specializes in representing international, national, regional, and local companies and individuals whose products and ideas are the result of creative efforts.